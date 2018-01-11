Suspect Held After Officer Knocked To Ground

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

POLICE took a man into custody yesterday who they believe injured an officer as he attempted to evade arrest, according to Assistant Superintendent of Police Shanta Knowles.

Videos of the altercation were circulated widely on social media.



Supt Knowleds said: "Shortly before 12 noon today, an officer was at Junkanoo Beach and was attempting to affect an arrest of a male suspect, resulting in a struggle. The officer was thrown to the ground and received injuries to his leg. The suspect fled into the sea but was captured a few minutes later. The officer was transported to hospital and is being treated for his injuries. The 27-year-old suspect is expected to be formally charged before court later this week."

In one of the videos that circulated online, a police officer appeared to be body-slammed by the man resisting arrest. After the suspect fled, the officer remained on the ground for some time, clearly in pain as nearby residents attended to him. A video posted on Facebook not long afterwards showed a number of officers on Junkanoo Beach taking a man into custody. Whether the suspect allowed himself to be taken in willingly was unclear, but police appeared to aggressively handle him.