2018 Jury List

As of Friday, January 12, 2018

2018 JURY LIST

Comments

242gyal 6 hours, 3 minutes ago

Seriously?!? Published with addresses?? I for sure would not want to get in that jury box - I'd move first! Backward ass f&^#ing country!

seamphony 5 hours, 19 minutes ago

This is unbelievable. Given the concern regarding juror intimidation, this is extremely reckless. I suggest everyone on this list file a formal complaint with the Data Protection Commissioner.

<p>dataprotection@bahamas.gov.bs (242) 702-1552 / 1534

Well_mudda_take_sic 2 hours, 45 minutes ago

Here is what I would tell the judge if called on to give a reason why I believe I could not impartially serve as a juror:

"My Lord I must confess that I fear for my life and the lives of my family members because an arm of this Court has caused my home address to be made known to the defendant, his family members and friends thereby significantly increasing the possibility that I and my family members would be put in harms way through intimidation and/or retaliation tactics connected to my role as a juror. It is for this very reason that I, myself, have never caused my name and home address to be listed in any public directory."

