2018 Jury List

Jump to content
As of Friday, January 12, 2018
Seriously?!? Published with addresses?? I for sure would not want to get in that jury box - I'd move first! Backward ass f&^#ing country!
Post reply
This is unbelievable. Given the concern regarding juror intimidation, this is extremely reckless. I suggest everyone on this list file a formal complaint with the Data Protection Commissioner.
Here is what I would tell the judge if called on to give a reason why I believe I could not impartially serve as a juror:
"My Lord I must confess that I fear for my life and the lives of my family members because an arm of this Court has caused my home address to be made known to the defendant, his family members and friends thereby significantly increasing the possibility that I and my family members would be put in harms way through intimidation and/or retaliation tactics connected to my role as a juror. It is for this very reason that I, myself, have never caused my name and home address to be listed in any public directory."
Username
Password Forgot?
Sign in
Password
Confirm password
Email
Sign up
OpenID
Contents of this site are © Copyright 2018 Ellington. All rights reserved.
Comments
242gyal 6 hours, 3 minutes ago
Seriously?!? Published with addresses?? I for sure would not want to get in that jury box - I'd move first! Backward ass f&^#ing country!
seamphony 5 hours, 19 minutes ago
This is unbelievable. Given the concern regarding juror intimidation, this is extremely reckless. I suggest everyone on this list file a formal complaint with the Data Protection Commissioner.<p>dataprotection@bahamas.gov.bs (242) 702-1552 / 1534
Well_mudda_take_sic 2 hours, 45 minutes ago
Here is what I would tell the judge if called on to give a reason why I believe I could not impartially serve as a juror:
"My Lord I must confess that I fear for my life and the lives of my family members because an arm of this Court has caused my home address to be made known to the defendant, his family members and friends thereby significantly increasing the possibility that I and my family members would be put in harms way through intimidation and/or retaliation tactics connected to my role as a juror. It is for this very reason that I, myself, have never caused my name and home address to be listed in any public directory."
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID