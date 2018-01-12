‘Don’T Bulldoze Shanty Towns - Create A Little Haiti Instead’

By SANCHESKA DORSETT
Tribune Staff Reporter
sdorsett@tribunemedia.net
ATTORNEY Fred Smith, QC, yesterday urged the government to “form a little Haiti” in The Bahamas instead of bulldozing shanty towns and “destroying people’s lives”.
In an interview with The Tribune, Mr Smith also applauded Attorney General Carl Bethel for forming a committee to deal with the prevalence of shanty towns.
Last week, Mr Bethel told reporters his office has set up a committee to “review the whole question of shanty towns” and “provide legal guidance”. He said once his office puts in place the structure and methodologies, the committee will advise the government on what should be done “in an appropriate, lawful and constitutional manner”.
Mr Smith, who is also the president of Rights Bahamas, also offered to appoint a member to sit on the committee so that the “sensitive, complicated, and diverse issues can be addressed in a humane and lawful manner”.
“This is a far better approach than simply turning up at 7am in the morning with a bulldozer to destroy people’s lives. Shanty towns, ghettos, migrant villages and refugee camps are created all over the world. The Bahamas is not unique with The Mud in Abaco or the many Haitian villages in New Providence but I urge this government to be visionary and compassionate and to make a virtue out of necessity,” Mr Smith said.
“It was a shocking terrorist tactic by Fred Mitchell and the Progressive Liberal Party to begin arbitrarily and unconstitutionally bulldozing down people’s homes,” he added.
“People have rights and I remind the government that even citizens in waiting who are Bahamians of Haitian descent, and or even migrants whether here legally or illegally are protected just like Bahamians by the Constitution. These villages have existed, some of them for 20, 30, 40 years and people have gained the right in some instances to title of the land by virtue of adverse possession but also in many instances by actually getting sales documents from owners of the Bahamian land.
“So people have built some concrete houses, wooden houses with foundations, and they have become a permanent fixture of the Bahamian landscape. The reality is that in The Bahamas we have very poor persons as well as very rich persons, so I urge those who are in power to be compassionate - and as Carl Bethel said - that the government would be dealing with this in an appropriate manner, which would be lawful and constitutional.”
Mr Smith urged the government to research the slums in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil which he said have now become a tourist attraction after the Brazilian government assisted with sanitation, power, water and waste management.
“I urge the government to look online at the painted favelas of Rio de Janeiro which have become an artistic delight and have inspired the people in those communities to express themselves artistically with painting, handicraft, and it has become a very attractive touristic feature,” he said.
“Haiti has hundreds of years of craftsmanship culture. Paintings, woodwork, metalwork from Haiti are renowned internationally and in the Caribbean. If we have such a huge population of Bahamians of Haitian descent, or Haitians, we should encourage them to become like that of Miami and create a little Haiti where they can celebrate their ethnic and cultural diversity. Trying to make it work is far better than inflicting government-institutionalised terrorism on poor people, even though they are migrants.”
A Department of Environmental Health report conducted in 2013 found that serious environmental and health concerns exist across the shanty town network, and that a number of illicit industries flourish there – among them the illegal burning of pine forest to produce coal and the unauthorised sale of prescription medication.
In 2012, the Christie administration formed a special unit to address shanty towns. In 2014, some residents of a shanty town off Carmichael Road had their homes bulldozed by contractors hired by the Ministry of Environment following eviction notices.
The next year, residents of a community in Gamble Heights said they were “hopeless and homeless” after demolition began at their shanty town.
Comments
ohdrap4 7 hours, 25 minutes ago
i agree . but build a trump wall around it and exile the outspoken QC there.
Candie 7 hours, 18 minutes ago
Exactly!
Candie 7 hours, 23 minutes ago
We have to purchase our land yet they live on land for free something is wrong with this concept. Why are they allowed to squat on other individuals property...this is not Haiti integrate and adapt. Fred allegiance is towards Haiti not the Bahamas or its people.
Candie 7 hours, 20 minutes ago
We have to purchase our land yet they live on land for free something is wrong with this concept. Why are they allowed to squat on other individuals property...this is not Haiti integrate and adapt. Fred allegiance is towards Haiti not the Bahamas or its people.
Damifiknow 3 hours, 51 minutes ago
And pay for their health care!
birdiestrachan 7 hours, 17 minutes ago
This man brags that he gave the present Government an undisclosed donation. So I suppose they will have to do what ever he tells them to do. How many Little Haiti will be enough to satisfy the undisclosed Dona?? Roc wit doc and Carl Bethel had better get busy. What about a little Haiti By his property?
Emac 7 hours, 11 minutes ago
Here we go again...Once more, the deranged one is missing the point. The shacks that exist in these shanty towns were NOT built in compliance with the Bahamas' building code. So no matter how the cookie crumbles, they need to be destroyed. Otherwise, just get rid of the inspection department of the Ministry of Works. Stop messing with other builders and stop asking other builders for structural plans. Allow Bahamians to squat on farm land to build their homes. Allow residents in neighborhoods throughout the Bahamas to run "drop cords" to create fire hazard zones in these hoods.
Sorry Mr. "deranged" Smith, but being poor does not trump obeying the law. (No pun intended here) We all have our struggles, yet we all have to pay taxes and obey the law. Further, if Mr. Smith feels so strongly about helping his poor Haitian descendants, then he should start some fund raising program to help relocate the many "desolate Haitians that send hundreds of dollars each week home to Haiti."
Sickened 7 hours, 8 minutes ago
I say build a Little Haiti but in Haiti. Send down a couple of tons of blocks, plywood, shingles to Haiti along with all of these illegal Haitians and let them live comfortably in their home country. They won't have to work hard in Haiti for years as they will have no rent to pay to scumbag politically connected Bahamians or bribes to policeman and defense force officers. They and us will be so much further ahead.
TalRussell 6 hours, 57 minutes ago
Am I too white enough for living in a little Haiti shantytown does asks the most learned Comrade 'King's Counsel' Freedy... and, if he did move in - his nickname be da 'Most Learned' White Englishman's Freddy.
Amen
licks2 6 hours, 54 minutes ago
This man is something else. . .THE FARVELAS. . .NO TOURIST IN THEIR RIGHT MIND WILL GO WITHIN 10 MILES OF THOSE PLACES. . .HELL THE POLICE DON'T GO IN THERE UNLESS THE HAVE ON THEIR NINJA SUITS AND SHOOT THEM DUDES ON SIGHT!! The biggest tourist problem in Rio de Jeneiro in street kids from the Farvelas. . .the Police are actually killing children to solve the problem of kids crime and exploitation out of control in the city . Yinna should watch the movies City of God and Children of God. . .both based on Brazil's Shanty Towns/Farvelas. . .those shanty towns themselves have become war-zones between gangs and police/special hit squad/army!
TheMadHatter 6 hours, 44 minutes ago
If we create a Little Haiti on each island Mr. Smith, would you support creating a law and the related documents to be signed by each resident of those towns stating that they agree to reside there (or move to a Little Haiti on another island) for the rest of their lives and that their offspring in perpetuity agree to do the same, and any breach of that agreement amounts to consent to be deported?
Perhaps this would even require an amendment to the Constitution - which you would support also?
birdiestrachan 6 hours, 8 minutes ago
The Out spoken QC knows that little Haiti in Florida was never a shanty Town. Of course doc and Bethel do not know that. They were not allowed to construct buildings where ever with out the proper plans.
bogart 5 hours, 23 minutes ago
Creating such volitile inflamatory statements seem to be a clever ruse to raise obvious reaction in order to take to the international press for international condemnation
Powers of the politicians to bestow titles and entitlements to persons really need to be examined. Former Prime Minister should be asked to comment on all these pronouncements.
ThisIsOurs 4 hours, 57 minutes ago
While these communities may develop organically, this is the worst strategic idea I have ever heard. What progressive country sets about to create a circumstance where the disaffected are kept separate from the native population? You see Israel? Your strategy should be one of integration of all LEGAL residents. This foolishness of living in the country illegally for 18 years has to stop. Leave, go back to your country, and at 18 from within YOUR country, decide which country you want to pledge allegiance to
John 4 hours, 28 minutes ago
Maybe (The Bahamas Government) should be so kind to the Haitians in the Bahamas as Florida was to blacks and Bahamian and Caribbean migrants in Overtown, formerly called Colored Town. Many went to Florida to work on the railway and take other manual jobs that were available. The city grew and became a thriving success much to the envy of the jealous white folk, who decided to build a highway right down the center of the settlement. . ."Longtime Overtown residents and Miami historians will both tell you that highway overpasses destroyed the neighborhood. The formerly segregated community, which used to be called "Colored Town," was full of renowned clubs, brightly colored homes, churches, and a thriving mix of Caribbean and African cultures that played itself out in city streets each day.
Until local officials drove a bevy of highway overpasses through the dead-center of the neighborhood in a move that shuttered businesses and bottomed-out home values almost overnight. The area never recovered.'
The city never recovered (just like the French did to Haiti) and is one of the poorest slums in South Florida even today."
. "Given that history, it's quite odd that All Aboard Florida, which is trying to build a privately run train line from Orlando to Miami, would plunk a huge wall right between Overtown and the rest of downtown Miami. The multistory wall, which is still under construction, stretches down NW First Avenue from the I-395 overpass to the corner of NW Eighth Street. (The wall will eventually end around NW Third Street.) One break in the barrier, along NW 11th Street, is just a few hundred feet from the city's famous clubs, like Space and E11even. A few splotches of graffiti have been sprayed along the wall already.
"It’s crazy," longtime Overtown activist Edduard Prince tells New Times. "They’re destroying the community."
The wall is popping up right as negotiations for soccer star David Beckham's plans to build a huge stadium in Overtown are coming to a head. Last night, the city held a meeting to discuss the athlete's vision of a gleaming stadium in one of Miami's poorest communities — and residents were not universally pleased." Posted May 18, 2017...imagine what the stadium would do. or was it just a diversion.
joeblow 4 hours, 26 minutes ago
We already have little Haiti's through several islands of the Bahamas!! The fact that they can survive here without speaking the language (English) attests to that!
