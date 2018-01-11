Teenagers Charged On Two Killings

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

TWO male juveniles were arraigned on murder and other gun-related charges in the Freeport Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

The minors – a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old – appeared before Magistrate Rengin Johnson in connection with two recent separate shooting deaths on Grand Bahama.

The teens were escorted under heavy police guard to the courthouse sometime after 2pm, and their faces were covered as they exited a police vehicle. The minors were accompanied by their guardians in the courtroom, which was closed to the public. Ulean Augustine, the wife of Joel Augustine, was at court but was not allowed inside for the arraignment.

The 16-year-old is charged with the murder of Augustine. It is alleged that on January 1, being concerned with others, at Freeport, Grand Bahama, the accused intentionally caused Augustine’s death.

He was not required to enter a plea to the charge, and Magistrate Johnson adjourned the matter to be heard before a juvenile panel on January 25.

Augustine, 40, an electrician and operator of a barbershop, and radio host, was the country’s first murder victim for 2018. He was shot in the Gladstone Terrace area.

The 15-year-old was charged with the murder of Kevin Roberts. It is alleged that on January 5, the accused intentionally caused the death of Roberts, an employee of Freeport Ship Services. Roberts’ death was the island’s second murder for 2018.

The juvenile was not required to enter a plea to the charge.

The juvenile was also charged with possession of an unlicenced firearm and possession of ammunition.

It is alleged that on January 5, the accused was found in possession of a black .9mm Glock without being the holder of a special licence. It is also alleged that on the same date, he was found in possession of five rounds of .9mm ammunition without being the holder of a firearm certificate.

Magistrate Johnson adjourned the matters to be heard before a juvenile panel on January 25.