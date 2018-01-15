Aliv Hosts Social Media Workshop

BELIEVING in innovation and technology, ALIV is pleased to announce its support of Let’s Get Social: Manage Your Business’ Social Media, a workshop geared towards providing entrepreneurs, businesses and organisations with social media management skills.

ALIV’s Marketing Executive Norman Lightbourne said ALIV is a company centred around the Bahamian public and its advancement. He said sponsorship like this are very important as social media is key for the success of all businesses, no matter the field.

“ALIV has taken on an initiative to further expand the use of innovative technology throughout The Bahamas. In so doing, many of our day to day social media is used on various forms of technology. Persons attending this seminar can expect to receive insight into how social media can increase their company’s visibility and expand their brand. Social media is the personality of a company and customers and clients visit these channels to get a feel of the company. ALIV has a forward-thinking approach to social media and we are proud to be a part of Get Social.”

Let’s Get Social workshop organiser Valdez Russel said the partnership with ALIV makes sense.

“Believing in the best of Bahamians is empowering entrepreneurs to be successful and ALIV believes in that as well. We are glad to collaborate with them on an initiative that will aim to hep Bahamians ultimately contribute to the economic success of The Bahamas.”

The one-day workshop is being held in Nassau at Melia Nassau Beach Resort, Tuesday at 8.30am.