Caricom Blasts Trump’S Insult

THE Caribbean Community (CARICOM) said it was “deeply disturbed” by the reported use of “derogatory and repulsive language” by US President Donald Trump relating to Haiti, El Salvador and countries in Africa.
In a statement, CARICOM condemned “in the strongest terms”, the unenlightened views reportedly expressed by President Trump.
The regional body said it was also “deeply saddened” that the alleged comments emerged around the anniversary of the devastating 2010 Haiti earthquake “which took the lives of so many.”
“Of additional concern, is this pattern of denigrating Haiti and its citizens in what seems to be a concerted attempt to perpetuate a negative narrative of the country. We are especially saddened that such narrative emerged around the time of the anniversary of the devastating 2010 earthquake which took so many lives of citizens in that country,” the statement released on the weekend noted.
“The Caribbean Community expresses its full support for the dignified statement of the government of the Republic of Haiti in reaction to this highly offensive reference. It should be recalled that Haiti is the second democracy in the Western Hemisphere after the United States and that Haitians continue to contribute significantly in many spheres to the global community and particularly to the United States of America. CARICOM therefore views this insult to the character of the countries named and their citizens as totally unacceptable.”
When contacted for comment yesterday, Foreign Affairs Minister Darren Henfield said the Bahamas is a part of CARICOM and “we speak with one voice”.
He declined further comment on the US president’s reported remarks.
Other international organisations including the UN and the African Union, politicians and people from African countries and the Caribbean are outraged over President Trump’s latest remarks, deemed “racist” by some.
The Washington Post first reported President Trump criticised immigration to the United States from El Salvador, Haiti and Africa calling the group “s*hole countries.”
This was later corroborated by other US media outlets and one Democratic lawmaker who was in the White House meeting at the time.
According to CNN, citing people with knowledge of the conversation, Mr Trump allegedly asked: “Why are we having all these people from s*hole countries come here?” at a meeting with Congress members at the White House.
He also suggested the US should instead focus its immigrant entry policy on countries such as Norway.
On Friday Mr Trump denied the “racist” remarks, tweeting that the language he used “was tough, but this was not the language used,” as he called for a “merit-based system of immigration and people who take our country to the next level.”
He later tweeted that he has “never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously a very poor and troubled country.”
However, according to international reports, Dick Durbin, a Democratic senator who attended the meeting, disputed Mr Trump’s statement.
“He said these hate-filled things and he said them repeatedly,” Mr Durbin told US reporters.
The White House did not directly challenge the authenticity of Mr Trump’s comments, but issued a statement saying: “Certain Washington politicians choose to fight for foreign countries, but President Trump will always fight for the American people.”
The US president has consistently faced criticism over racially insensitive comments made during the campaign trial and since taking office. Before he was elected, he infamously said Mexican immigrants coming to the US were rapists and criminals.
Last year he was criticised after he failed to explicitly condemn the role of white supremacists in clashes with counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, that ended in a car running into a crowd, killing a woman. At the time, Mr Trump said there was “blame on both sides.”
John 8 hours, 54 minutes ago
The Caribbean and Bahamas(Caricom) must not only speak with one voice but these countries must unite in becoming less dependent on the United States for food and other basic necessities. Most of these countries were more food producers before the 1980’s when illegal drugs and tourism invaded the shores and caused many to abandon the fields for an ‘easier ‘ life. The thing about Donald Trump is he doesn’t believe in masking his feelings or not expressing his thoughts. And the unfortunate thing is that while Trump’s thoughts and feelings may not be reflective of most of America, it is a reflection of many who hold power in that country. Remember they said Black Americans were only 2/3 a human being and used this description to deny them the right to vote. It wasn’t by accident that they kept the slave trade going for over 400 years and even after the abolishment black people still spent over 100 years in the US being treated like dogs and fighting for equality. So Trumps words is the sounding of the trumpet. A call not to seek retaliation. But to find strength in numbers and become distant and independent of the former slave masters who apparently are still bitter, even the rich and powerful ones.
Aegeaon 2 hours, 57 minutes ago
Sorry, John. You "true Bahamians" are the main suspects of ruining the Bahamas. Why are you blaming foreigners of "owning" this country when YOU people had 44 years of independence.
The majority governments over the years screwed up and squandered every chance of development, along with the Medellin Cartel that opened the Bahamians for drug-running and they could get away with it. Now young Bahamians will choose to be gangbangers and drug-runners more than being actual citizens. Now there's 52 gangs running high schools, and we're playing the blame game instead.
We Bahamians chose to be a narco-state, not a full one as of yet, but eventually, it will happen.
hrysippus 8 hours, 42 minutes ago
That President Trump, he speak so bad, ........ ... .... ... He make our CariCom brothers sad, ............ ............ .... ... It seems he likes no African, .......... ................ .............. .. Muslim, Chinese, or Mexican. ............. ............ .... .... He would welcome whites , come from Norway, .. ,,, ,,, ,,, But Caribbean Dark should stay away, ... .... .... ... In the Bahamas we scared of all dem Haitian, ........... ......... ..... Worried they gonna take over the Nation. .......... .. ....... ... They work so hard that they show us up, ............ ........ ........... ... And in our schools, their children're on top. .......... ............. ... But in God's eyes We are all the same, ....... ... ... ....... ..... Race and Religion are mankind's game.
realitycheck242 8 hours, 25 minutes ago
If The United states is to go on into the future as a great nation, it must shed the racial stereotype and views of the past century. Trump views sadly reflect the views of many far right citizens of that country. Racism today may not be as open and blatant as in the past but it is still being expounded in decision makings from the board room to the cops on the streets. On this the very day we salute the great works of MLK we are constantly reminded that progress made so far is but a drop in the bucket and one of his quotes remain relevent today and forever and it goes like this "Our scientific power has outrun our spiritual power. We have guided missiles and miss guided men " "All men are created equal"
milesair 8 hours ago
Trump and his bigoted, racist comments are the very essence of the "ugly American." He has a base to appeal to and they are mostly ignorant white people and dividing people is one of his trademarks. He does it so well! He is a dangerous buffoon who should be impeached hopefully before he starts WW3. He has created more terrorists and people who want to kill Americans than ISIS ever could. Remember, this is the sh**hole who said skin heads and KKK members were "good people!"
sheeprunner12 7 hours, 31 minutes ago
The question is: Is Haiti a shithole country???? ......... The answer is: Definitely YES.
The Haitian Government has done NOTHING for 200 years to make it any better.
John 7 hours, 28 minutes ago
The Bible says the Clintons were the killers of the children. Not only did they promote abortion, but Clinton passed laws that caused many minority youth to go to jail for long periods of time for minor crimes. Small amounts of drug possession. Many of these young men were used in experiments to develop drugs that turned humans into super predators. While the drugs were originally intended for use in the army, much was given to young minority youth on the streets that caused them to turn on each other and kill up each other. President Obama’s was the president who stood in the gap. During his presidency He finished or continued the work of the Clintons and she, a modern day, Jezibel, hungry for power, had a lot of influence over Obama’s White House. Donald Trump has been described as ‘the warrior ‘ and also ‘the crazy one.’ According to prophecy he will pick ‘war’ with every one and his purpose is ‘ to drain’ the swamp. To expose a lot of the dirty under workings in Washington and America.The ‘no vote’ of blacks and other minoritories helped him get elected and stop the reign of wicked Queen Hillary, who had plans to send the army into places like Chicago and kill up many young people suspected of being in gangs and throw many others in jail. Trump defeated Hillary and hopefully it is the end of her wicked reign. But yet she is not giving up and still wants back in the White House. So with caution and faith one has to wait and see what will happen next. Trump may be loud mouth and offensive to many but time will tell what he’s good for.
SP 5 hours, 39 minutes ago
Donald Trump and corporate America elites could care less about the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the African Union. They have relinquished power to govern themselves to WTO and can bleat like goats until the sun rises in the west!
The Caribbean is blessed with a temperate climate and the ability to feed ourselves, are the owners of the most sort after cruise and vacation destinations in the region. Africa is by far the richest continent on the planet, so why are both regions so dependent on foreign aid and in such a mess?
Why haven't CARICOM come together with one voice to raise the region away from dependence on America and the EU? Why has CARICOM allowed corporate conglomerates to take tourism away from them with unregulated mega cruise ships that erode stay over visitors to the detriment of local hotel & resort businesses? Why haven't CARICOM implemented inter-Caribbean and Latin American trade to keep hard currencies in the region and uplift our people?
How is it that Africa with all its gold, oil, diamonds, precious metals and minerals is mainly a basket case of failed states?
Similarly, how is it that the Bahamas with vast reserves of oil and aragonite, our people are marginalized, uneducated, thousands are unemployed and going to bed hungry while only a small handful enjoy the riches of the country?
Both regions are riddled with corruption at the expense of the people that seek shelter in the United States!
Donald Trump is simply crass enough to speak his mind whereas the others maintain "political correctness", however, the results are the same. No respect for countries that sell out their own people!
Don't blame Donald Trump for calling corrupt shithole countries the shitholes that they are. They are far from paradise for 95% of the populations.
CARICOM and the African Union need to look at the "man in the mirror" and follow Saudi Arabia's lead in rooting out corruption to raise their countries and people from "shithole" status!
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/904707/Saudi-Arabia-Prince-Alwaleed-bin-Talal-jail-Mohammed-bin-Salman-Salman-Bin-Abdulaziz
I am no fan of Trump, but he's right about this one!!!
TheMadHatter 5 hours, 17 minutes ago
Everybody is missing the important point here.
The question should NOT be "Is Trump a racist?" Whether or not Trump is a racist does not affect your grocery bill.
The question should be "Why are some countries real shitholes?" An even better question is "Can we improve these countries or can they improve themselves so that they stop being shitholes?"
People leave shitholes all over the world to come to the USA for a better life. Why not stay in their own countries if they are such good countries?
The migrant/immigration problem is exactly similar to the cocaine/heroine problem. We can put more police to cruise poor neighborhoods. We can wiretap drug dealer's phones and get warrants and search their homes and warehouses and arrest them and confiscate their drugs. We can arrest drug users. We've been doing it for decades. Yet, there are still tons of drugs on the street and tens of millions of users.
The same is true of illegal immigration. We can implement E-Verify to combat illegal hiring. We can have officers raid factories and farms and WalMarts and restaurant kitchens. We can have computers in patrol cars to instantly check fake IDs. We can make it near impossible to register a vehicle or get a drivers license. They even require ID now to ride a Greyhound bus. Heck, we can even "Build a wall"
Yet, people still continue and will continue to come to the USA from various shitholes (excuse me, i meant to say "beautiful wonderful countries") looking for a better life.
With drugs...we have to deal with the ROOT CAUSE of the problem and that is why do people WANT to use drugs. What is wrong with their lives so terribly that they choose to inject heroine with a needle to the arm? Once we figure out the why and make their lives better, then they won't desire drugs. But, believe me, as long as their lives are a Hell they will seek drugs and there will be people out there that will take a gamble to try and supply them with drugs.
TheMadHatter 5 hours, 17 minutes ago
The same with migrants. We need to deal with the ROOT CAUSE of why someone would risk crossing a treacherous desert or a stormy sea risking death to come to the USA. What is wrong with the country they are in? Is it a shithole? Maybe we can send them some toilet paper, or perhaps even some toilets. Perhaps we can even go beyond the subject of shit and help them to make their countries NOT BE shitholes generally speaking in all aspects of their lives - not just digestion?
Maybe we can investigate WHY somebody living in a shithole goes forth and has 9 children, bringing them forth alive to live along with them in a shithole. Why do people in shitholes have more children (generally) than people who don't live in shitholes? Do the parents just instinctively know that children like the smell of shit? Do children like living in run-down wooden shacks with leaking roofs? If so, why don't the building codes in developed countries require that all child care centers and kindergarten classrooms have leaky roofs and also outlaw the installation of toilets in any building mainly occupied by or for the use of toddlers? Children just love shitholes, right?
The arguments people are making about Trump's comment are just silly and do not address the REAL problem...which is the simple EXISTENCE of shitholes in the 21st century.
bogart 1 hour, 50 minutes ago
The foremost SOLUTION should Start with the strong teachings and unwavering belief and faith in Jesus Christ, Our Lord and Saviour. The nation has to come together and renounce Voodoo, Baron Samedi, idol worship yet even the majority who go to Church 65% practice voodoo. Start by asking forgiveness nationally for making a pact with the devil for 1804 iindependence success. It doesnt matter what political, or other solution to try, it will be doomed to failure without Our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.
