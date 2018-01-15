Updated: ‘Passed Out’ Man Dies After Being Hit By Car

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

A MAN is dead after he was crushed by a vehicle in a freak accident off Carmichael Road early Sunday morning.

The traffic fatality took place shortly before 4am near Boatswain Hill Road.

Chief Superintendent Craig Stubbs, officer-in-charge of the Traffic Division, said police believe the victim “passed out” in the road after leaving a night club and was accidentally hit by a car driven by a woman.

“Right before 4am, we got a call from a motorist that a man was lying on the southern side of Carmichael Road in the west bound lane. One of our units immediately responded,” Chief Supt Stubbs said.

“A few minutes later we got another call saying that someone had rolled over the body. Now from our initial investigations we believe the male might have been attending a local night club in the area and was lying down in the road.

“He is known to police and we believe he is a resident of the Adelaide community. Half of his body was in the road and at this point based on the evidence, there are no physical signs of trauma to the lower body, he only had severe trauma to the head so we do not believe there was any foul play at this point but of course an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death and if he was under the influence of alcohol. The female driver, who was driving a 2011 Chevy Aveo, is assisting us with our investigations.”

Investigations continue.