EDITOR, The Tribune.





When we have one of the most expensive tourist destinations in the region, why is anybody proposing another tax on each tourist arrival? What is the knock on impact of this?

Is there any reason we should not get the $60 million fund out of the Web-Shop Numbers Boys –- which is funded by money from the pockets of those who can least afford hurricane insurance/damage anyway?



Ditto for the tax to fund the new NHI scheme.



LEANDRA ESFAKIS

Nassau,

January 13, 2018.