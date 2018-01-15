Police Probe Decomposed Bodies Find

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating the discovery of two badly decomposed bodies in bushes near Treasure Cay, Abaco on Saturday.

According to reports, shortly before 3pm police received information that a body was seen in the S C Bootle Highway area.

When officers arrived on the scene, about five minutes from Treasure Cay, they discovered two badly decomposed bodies in the bushes.

Officer-in-charge of the Central Detective Unit (CDU), Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash said police are unsure of the sex or identities of the victims and a team of officers from CDU in the capital are in Abaco assisting police with their investigations.

Autopsies will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 911 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS.