Shooting Victim Dies In Hospital

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

A MAN who was shot late last year has died in hospital, police said Monday.

Caswell Hanna, 33, of Kool Acres, was shot while at a convenience store on Zion Boulevard on December 30, 2017. He had been accosted by a gunman who entered the store and shot him before fleeing on foot.

He died on Sunday, police said. It is expected his death will be added to the 2017 homicide rate, not this year’s count.

Although the murder rate has been on the decline in recent weeks, a spate of murders in Grand Bahama during the span of a week has caused concern.

One man was shot dead near a popular restaurant at Port Lucaya Marketplace on the island. His killing came two days after another man was shot dead outside a nightclub and five days after a father was killed outside his home in Freeport on January 1. Two teenagers have since been charged in connection with two of the murders.

Police also reported a man is in hospital after he was stabbed yesterday morning.

Shortly before 1am, the victim was walking in Montel Heights when he was approached by two men armed with knives, who stabbed him before fleeing on foot. The victim was taken to hospital and is listed in serious condition.

Investigations are ongoing.