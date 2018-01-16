$30,000 Marijuana Seizure

DRUG Enforcement Unit officers, along with the Royal Bahamas Police Forces’ K-9 Unit, have seized $30,000 worth of marijuana from a boat moored at Potter’s Cay Dock.

According to police, shortly before 8pm Saturday, the officers, acting on information, conducted a search of the vessel Legacy and recovered a large quantity of marijuana which was contained in boxes in a freezer compartment.

The drugs weighed in at 30lb. No arrest was made in this incident.

Police are also asking the public for help in solving recent armed robberies.

Shortly after 1pm Sunday, a gunman entered a convenience store on Wulff Road near Wilson Track and robbed employees of cash before fleeing on foot.

Then shortly before 2am Monday, a gunman entered a laundromat on Nassau Street and robbed the employees of cash before speeding off in a right-hand drive vehicle.