Fishing Village Development Seeks To Appeal To Us Market

THE developers of the Seaward Fishing Village will be resuming development of a 35-acre site in Deadman’s Reef for the construction of vacation homes in West Grand Bahama.

Minister of State for Grand Bahama Senator Kwasi Thompson and West Grand Bahama and Bimini MP Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe met with the developers Philip Ward, along with Mike Hayhurst, at the Office of the Prime Minister in Freeport over the weekend to discuss the project.

The project started in 2003/2004 but was put on hold due to challenges as a result of the global recession.

With the US economy experiencing growth, the developers are eager to restart the project.



Mr Ward said before the recession they had already invested some $5m in infrastructural development at the site, including building a 1,400ft marina, roads and installing underground electrical and water utilities.





Mr Thompson said the developers have discussed with them a plan to build a series of village style homes on marina lots in the Deadman’s Reef area.

“We anticipate that they will create a unique community for year-round visitors to GB; we think the Deadman’s Reef area is ideal for their small boutique development,” he said.

Mr Thompson said such a development would cater to visitors looking for a getaway with the capacity to bring their boats and enjoy sports fishing.

The minister said developers have started to talk with local Bahamian contractors and architects and have promised to purchase materials locally as they are available.

“GB is an ideal location for persons who are considering a second home ownership, and I am excited to work with them to make it a reality.” he said.



“We anticipate completion of the village in the near future and look forward to the positive impact it will bring to GB,” he said.



Ms Parker Edgecombe was excited the investors have decided to recommence the project in Deadman’s Reef.

“This project started some years ago and due to the global recession ended up having to be put to the backburner,” she said. “We are happy not only that they have decided to stick with GB, and particularly West End/Deadman’s Reef by returning to come back and finish the project.”

She said the developers’ interest is an indication of investor confidence in West Grand Bahama.

“We expect quite a boost in the yacht and boating industry this year, and I think it lends well that this project is ongoing. Quite a number of persons would have given up because there were so many challenges but to have investors return and express this confidence bodes well for our community.”

Mr Ward indicated that Deadman Reef provides visitors with a Family Island feel, and is very close to the United States - one and a half hour by boat and 35 minutes by plane.



“We have always felt GB has so much to offer. We have always been committed to doing this the right way,” he said.

Mr Ward indicated that recently the US economy started changing.

He said there is optimism now that has not been seen in a decade and construction in Florida is at an all-time high.

Mr Hayhurst said the developers would be looking at bringing major wahoo and tuna fishing tournaments to Seaward.



and other events that attract classic boats.

Mr Ward said they are unable to say precisely when the construction of the homes will begin. They are working to complete site plans and home concepts.

“We anticipate it would be finished in the next couple of weeks. We have four different home concepts, two, three, and four-bedrooms,” he said, adding that homes will range from 1,800sq ft to 2,400 sq ft.

Mr Ward said officials hope to start getting contracts in the next month or two.

They expect to bring in the first group of buyers in February.