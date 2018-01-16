0

Jobs In The Park As Scheme Reaches Out To Community

As of Tuesday, January 16, 2018

Minister of Labour Dion Foulkes speaks to the media about the Public Employment Services (PES) initiatives. In a statement, Mr Foulkes said the labour initiatives for the month of January “are a great jump start to actively engaging and connecting eligible job seekers with the appropriate job opportunities making for an easier process for job seekers and employers.” He added that the Department of Labour’s facilitation of these types of initiatives “will continue into the year as we hope the goal of decreasing levels of unemployment will be successfully achieved through these programmes.”

THE Ministry of Labour and the Department of Labour launched the first of its Public Employment Services (PES) initiatives, “Labour on the Blocks”, on Saturday.

The initiative attracted more than 400 Bain and Grants Town residents to the Sarah Ingraham Park at Hospital and Cambridge Lanes.

The aim is to use community parks to register jobseekers in the Department of Labour’s data base.

The event was supported by private sector groups such as Baha Mar, Atlantis, Enviroscape as well as the Bahamas Technical Vocational Institute (BTVI). BTVI was available to receive applications from those seeking to become students.

A number of jobseekers were hired on the spot on Saturday and began working on Monday.

Comments

TheMadHatter 1 hour, 41 minutes ago

It is simply unacceptable that in this day and age a plumber in Eleuthera who registers himself with the Dept of Labour is NOT informed that there is an employer in Bimini looking to hire a plumber.

If the Government would like me to solve this simple issue for them , I would be glad to write the software and tie it to the Internet FREE OF CHARGE.

The CDU can easily obtain my identity, without doubt. This is a serious offer. Our people need this. Our economy needs this.

