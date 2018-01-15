Police Launch Works Inquiry

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

A “very serious investigation” is underway at the Ministry of Works involving the misuse of government supplies, Works Minister Desmond Bannister confirmed yesterday.

When pressed for details Mr Bannister said: “I am not going to interfere with anything the police are doing but some serious things are happening.”

The Tribune understands several people were questioned by police over the weekend who are employed at a Ministry of Works entity, however no one is currently in police custody.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle, head of the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s Anti-Corruption Unit, refused to comment on the investigation.

The Ministry of Works’ entity in question focuses on the paving of all government and private roads on New Providence, The Tribune understands.

Sources close to the investigation claim an internal audit revealed several employees allegedly were using government materials to do tarmac jobs “on the side and keeping the money”.

The investigation comes on the heels of of an inquiry at the Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) which saw several employees temporarily suspended.

In December, The Tribune reported police were called in to review files of an internal investigation at WSC, which began as a theft probe but has since turned up other “sensitive matters”.

At a press conference last month, WSC Chairman Adrian Gibson told reporters he made the decision to file a formal complaint with police over findings of the Internal Controls and Compliance Division after consultation with Mr Bannister.

In addition to the internal investigation, the government also engaged Ernst & Young to undertake a forensic audit of WSC.

Five people were on leave since investigations began; however, Mr Gibson confirmed three of them have since been brought back to work.

Asked by reporters about theft, Mr Gibson said there was an alleged theft of items and when asked the value, he said it was in the “thousands of dollars.”

He added there were several “offshoots” which were of grave concern.