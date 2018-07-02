Body Found As Police Hunt For Missing Woman

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

POLICE found the body of a woman in a field off Cowpen Road shortly after 6pm yesterday.

A worker cleaning the farm alerted them to the body, according to Superintendent of Police Shanta Knowles.

Police are now trying to determine if the deceased is Ria Musgrove, the 25-year-old woman shot in Pastel Gardens on Saturday night and said to be missing.

The injuries found on the body of the woman yesterday are similar to those reportedly inflicted on Ms Musgrove, Supt Knowles told reporters.

A pathologist examination must be conducted to confirm this and Ms Musgrove’s family will be invited to the Rand Morgue this morning to see if they can identify the body.

Ms Musgrove was sitting in a car on Peach Street, Pastel Gardens with a man when another man sitting in the rear seat of that car produced a firearm, shooting her and her companion around 10pm on Saturday.

The male victim escaped the vehicle and ran to a house for assistance. At last report, he was said to be listed in serious but stable condition. He gave statements to police that are helping them in their investigation. The suspect, who police yesterday said remains at large, drove off in a brown Nissan Cube along with the woman.

A friend of Ms Musgrove, Mandel Miller, was at the scene yesterday with her sister, anxious for news.

He and the family remain hopeful their loved one will be found alive.

He described Ms Musgrove as a “loving soul, an innocent bystander who was at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

“I spent the day with her daughter and I’m just being hopeful,” he said, noting Ms Musgrove is a bartender with a toddler.

“Whenever I’m going out, she is the person I roll with. I’ve known her about five years.”

The family of Ms Musgrove spent yesterday searching for her.

“My plea to all women,” Mr Miller said, “is to be considerate of the individuals you invest your time with. We’re living in some serious times and trouble is easy to follow.”

The incident marked the 54th murder for the year.