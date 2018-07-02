'Don't Fire Workers', Web Shops Are Urged

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

WITH the government's new tax model for gaming house operators taking effect yesterday, Labour Minister Dion Foulkes over the weekend continued to plead with those operators that have threatened to lay off workers as a result, calling on them to be patient.

Addressing the current projections being put forth by those operators, Mr Foulkes on Saturday said the government "continues to be serious" about averting a potential labour crisis.

Mr Foulkes insisted the sliding tax scale was only considered and introduced following an "intense review" of the sector.

He added that while those in the industry may feel targeted, the country's overall financial landscape calls for "all involved" to do their part.

"These are unique economic times and the measures this government is taking reflects that," he told The Tribune. "I want to urge all the web shop owners to be patient and not act prematurely in letting go any of their employees before allowing the new tax model a chance to work."

He continued: "That is why I continue to publicly commend (FML CEO) Craig Flowers for his stance. He decided to wait it out and see how this model works. The other web shop owners can do the same thing.

"At the end of the day, the FNM government wants to protect jobs.

"We are in dialogue with most of the owners, I don't want to go any further with that, but we are looking to keep loses at a minimum in the industry," Mr Foulkes said.

"I don't want to comment on the merits of anyone's actions or the moves of any one particular company, you've heard their statements and as the minister with responsibility for labour, my view is to keep Bahamians who are employed, on their jobs.

"That is what I am attempting to do here. That is my mandate," he added.

On May 30, the government announced that web shops will pay a 20 per cent tax on up to $20m of their revenue, a 25 per cent tax on between $20m and $40m of their revenue, a 30 per cent tax on between $40m and $60m of their revenue, a 35 per cent tax on between $60m and $80m of their revenue, a 40 per cent tax on between $80m and $100m of their revenue and 50 per cent on revenue above $100m.

The government has also proposed taxing gaming patrons through a five percent stamp tax applied on deposits and any non-online games or digital sales.

The announcement was immediately opposed by several gaming operators. Many of the operators suggested the measures could lead to large shortfalls within the industry and as such, announced planned staff cuts to offset the projected losses.

A consultant's report previously commissioned by the Bahamas Gaming Operators Association (BGOA), the industry body, forecast that around 2,000 jobs and 192 web shop locations would be lost if the Minnis administration went through with tax hikes it branded as "expropriation" and an attempt to seize control of the sector under the guise of taxation.

ASure Win web shop said it would have closed 11 sites and terminate about 50 workers by the end of June.

Island Luck further warned that 350 of its employees could be sent to the unemployment line.

Paradise Games had also foreshadowed the same action, although the company did not revealed the number of cuts it was considering.