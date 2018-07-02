Firearm And Drugs Found By Police In Separate Swoops

POLICE recovered a firearm, a quantity of ammunition and dangerous drugs from the streets of Nassau on Friday.

Shortly after 4pm on Friday, Drug Enforcement Unit officers, acting on information, searched a bushy area off Fire Trail Road, where they found a 9 millimetre pistol with eight rounds of ammunition.

They also found a quantity of what they suspected to be marijuana.

Shortly after 10am on Friday the Mobile Division and K-9 officers, again acting on information, searched a man on Market Street and found on him a quantity of what they suspected to have been marijuana.

Searching the immediate area where he was standing they found more marijuana. The drugs weighed 3lbs 5oz. He was arrested as investigations continue.

In another incident, shortly after 10am Friday, Mobile Division officers acting on information conducted a search of a bushy area on Ida Street, where a quantity of marijuana was recovered.

No arrests were made, but investigations are continuing.