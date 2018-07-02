'Hunted And Priced Out Of Rent Because Of Xenophobia'

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

SHANTY town residents in Abaco say they have nowhere else to go, adding xenophobia and unaddressed tensions between Bahamians and people of Haitian descent have caused unregulated communities to flourish.

As government officials assessed the Pigeon Peas shanty town on Saturday, some residents questioned whether the government's plan to regulate these communities could actually work.

"We here because we get crush in here," one resident said. "You can try and get out, but they hate us so much they don't let us go no place else."

Nildles Vincent, a single mother of two who assisted members of the Abaco branch of the government's Shanty Town Action Task Force during its assessment exercise, said whether residents are first generation Haitians with residency permits or Bahamians of Haitian heritage, the attitudes of Abaconians toward shanty town residents are often inhumane and condescending.

"We do this, live this way because it is all we have," she said. "We can go out and pay rent if it was affordable. But the second they see the Haitian in you, then you know the price go up.

"When I came to The Bahamas, I knew it would be hard, but I didn't think it would be like this. Every day you are being hunted and taken advantage of.

"We work together and build for the next person until we have a roof over us. We do this because that is all we have. I asked the police in town, when they come in here and knock (our homes) down, where can we go?

"They are not going to help us or look out for us. They think we are all illegal and dirty. I can pay the rent - $300, $400 or $500… the people out in the town want $900, $1,000 and more. I can't get that and feed my family."

Across the community, Paul Boniface, 37, born in The Bahamas but deported along with his parents when he was just five years old, said the years of unaddressed tension between Bahamians and Haitians in Abaco has driven a wedge between the two groups.

He said the tensions have grown to a point to where Haitians and those of Haitian heritage are viewed through the lens of what service they can provide and not as people.

"You think we like living like this? I don't think no one here would say the way we are living, that we are living right. It's hard most of the time but we have to do whatever it takes to live and stay here," he said. "I work when I can, but it is little money. I came back to The Bahamas for my son to have a chance. That's why my parents came and that is why I came back.

"I was born here. We stay here, like this in the Haitian village because we do not have a choice. When we go out there we getting treated wrong. We work, we get little money. We go shop out there, they give us big bill and we have to pay because no one looks out for us."

Of his current bid for legal status, he claimed: "Even with the paper, if you don't save up and go to Nassau and spend the time to do it yourself, the officers here take your money and say paper lost.

"I put my paper in from 2010, still nothing. It is hard on us."

The Abaco arm of the task force is operating with a ten-member central unit and an auxiliary team of up to 60 members.