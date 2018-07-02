Six Armed Raids In One Weekend

POLICE are investigating six armed robberies that occurred over the weekend, including one involving a woman who was robbed at knifepoint on a beach in Eleuthera.

The first two incidents happened on Friday.

Police said shortly after 10pm, a man and woman had just arrived at their residence at Colony Village off Prince Charles Drive, when they were approached by a gunman who robbed them of cash and other items before getting into a black Nissan vehicle and speeding away.

Less than an hour later, shortly before 11pm, a man was at his residence on Johnson Road off Eastern Road, when he was approached by three men, one armed with a firearm, who robbed him of cash, before running away.

Police also said that shortly after 3pm on Saturday, a woman was at a beach at Rainbow Bay, Eleuthera when she was approached by two men, one armed with a knife, who robbed her of cash before running away.

Then shortly before 11pm on Saturday, a man was on the outside of a laundromat on Joe Farrington Road in New Providence, when he was approached by three men, one armed with a firearm, who robbed him of cell phones before escaping in his silver coloured Toyota Passo.

A few minutes later, three armed men entered the office of a motel on St Alban's Drive in New Providence, held an employee up and robbed the establishment of cash before escaping.

Thieves also robbed a man selling snacks outside a laundromat on Carmichael Road shortly after 4am yesterday.

Police were told the victim was approached by two men, one armed with a firearm, who robbed him of cash, before getting into the silver coloured Passo stolen earlier and escaping.