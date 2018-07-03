Is Bpl Abiding By The Rules?

EDITOR, The Tribune.

BP&L’s RFP to replace the current standby generator supplier - AGGREGO was it complaint to the Electricity act of 2015?

The RFP requested bids for 80MW - choice of fuel- nothing long term as it seems miraculously it became and to all observers incredibly strange but then in a non-transparent process we sort of expect this now from the Minnis Government.

The Electricity Act, Article: 26, page:29-30 requires BP&L to argue their case for what they are looking for their submission - further argue why solar solution is not being considered?

Did BP&L change the playing field along the road of the replacement for 80 MW standby generators without URCA permission so the RFP awarded to Shell America is void of any legality? The public - The People want to know?

Some comments have been made about the use of LNG by the environmentalists and journalists but they seem to be more interested in current News issues than digging into what could possibly be illegal and worse, for us, not the best choice.

What happened to the virtuous policy of none other than the Prime Minister – create a renewable energy economy by supporting and promoting a National Solarisation programme.

The FNM pre the election…it seems all that has gone right out the window and is forgotten.

LNG is not solarisation…it is a gas which can explode - a gas which emits CO2 and a fuel subject to market pricing which solar isn’t, the good Lord provides that…if BP&L didn’t know Free!

The People in the People’s Government need an explanation.

T J SAWYER

Nassau,

June 28, 2018.

