Updated: Shuffling The Pack

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Deputy Chief Reporter
krussell@tribunemedia.net
PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis insisted his decision to reassign four Cabinet portfolios just 14 months after taking office does not mean he lost faith in any of his ministers, adding they performed “exceptionally well”.
Cabinet Office announced yesterday afternoon Renward Wells will be minister of transport and local government; Frankie Campbell, minister of social services and urban development; Michael Pintard, minister of agriculture and marine resources, while Lanisha Rolle will assume the portfolio of minister of youth, sports and culture.
These ministers currently hold portfolios in the Ministries of Agriculture and Marine Resources; Transport and Aviation; Youth, Sports and Culture and Social Services and Urban Development respectively.
The ministers will officially take up their new posts tomorrow.
When he was asked about the changes before the release of the official Cabinet Office notice dated July 1, the prime minister insisted it was not a shuffle, but a transfer to give individuals “exposure”.
However, Official Opposition Leader Philip “Brave” Davis rejected this decision. He further singled out Mrs Rolle for attack, saying “mercifully, the poor, hungry and dispossessed are relieved of the disaster visited upon them in Lanisha Rolle as social services minister”. He said she should have been dispatched to the back bench.
He said the prime minister’s
move condemned his own government for incompetence and ineffectiveness.
“I’ll be transferring individuals and the Cabinet Office will release a statement this evening,” Dr Minnis said yesterday morning on the sidelines of the official launch of the Public Employment Services Unit at the Department of Labour on Madeira Street.
“There will be quite a number of Cabinet ministers who will be relocated to other ministries and quite a number of permanent secretaries who will be relocated to other ministries and we will establish a new office in the Office of the Prime Minister, which is a modernisation unit so that we can modernise and transform the public service and the entire government. That will be their mandate.
“Ministers would be moved as I think is necessary to give them the necessary exposure,” Dr Minnis also said, adding he did not plan to make such changes every year.
Asked by The Tribune why he decided to make Cabinet changes, Dr Minnis said: “It gives individuals exposure and experience in all the different ministries. That’s why I don’t have any ministry. I have no ministry so I can look at all and learn about all.”
In rating the work of the ministers, Dr Minnis said: “I think they have done very well and I am certain that they would carry that skill to whichever ministry they move to. My Cabinet ministers have performed exceptionally well and I am sure they will continue to perform exceptionally well.”
He would not comment on whether any of the ministers willingly embraced the changes, saying: “I won’t go into all of that detail.”
The Cabinet Office’s statement said the prime minister advised Governor General Lady Marguerite Pindling to reallocate the portfolios. It also noted, “The prime minister acknowledges and thanks the ministers for their contributions in their former ministries and looks forward to the work they will do in their new ministries.”
The Cabinet Office also announced several transfers of permanent secretaries and acting Permanent Secretaries. These will come into effect on July 30.
These included the reassignment of Jack Thompson from the Office of the Prime Minister to the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture; Donella Bodie to the Ministry of the Public Service and National Insurance from the Ministry of Education; and Elise Delancy to the newly formed Public Service Modernisation Unit from the Ministry of the Public Service and National Insurance.
Lorraine Symonette-Armbrister will now serve in the Ministry of Education from the Ministry of Transport and Local Government; Nicole Campbell to the Office of the Prime Minister from the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture and Sherrylee Smith to the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development from the Mnistry’s Urban Renewal Commission.
Acting Permanent Secretary Cora Bain-Colebrooke will be transferred to the Ministry of Transport and Local Government from the Ministry of Social Services.
In response to the Cabinet changes, Mr Davis said: “The changes in portfolio allocations announced by the prime minister amount to nothing more than political musical chairs. It accomplishes nothing of substance and is merely shuffling the deck of bad cards.
“One year into the government, the prime minister’s moves condemn his own government for incompetence and ineffectiveness. . . The PLP is not impressed by any of it. One day into imposing a whopping 60 per cent increase in tax on the Bahamian people, our prime minister seeks to distract us from real problems imposed by his government with this nonsensical Cabinet shuffle.”
• SEE TUESDAY'S TRIBUNE FOR MORE
Comments
TheMadHatter 20 hours, 10 minutes ago
"Mr Campbell is to move from the Ministry of Transport and Local Government to the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development"
I guess all the new social service money in the new budget (to help with 12% VAT hike) will be going to the Haitians dem.
Maybe I could look up online how to say "I need money to buy milk for my baby" in Creole, then I can visit the Ministry.
licks2 19 hours, 33 minutes ago
DON'T YOU THINK THAT HE MAY POSSIBLY BE THE MOST HASH TO THE APPEARANCE OF "OVER-INDULGENT" TO THE EXPLOITATION OF HAITIANS ON THE SOCIAL SYSTEM THAT THEY ARE NOT EQUALLY CONTRIBUTING?
How about learning to say " I will accept that job" and carry ya tail to work. . . this like putting Jessie James in the bank with CCTV cameras every 2 inches apart. . .if his intentions are such as you implied. Mr. Campbell is as patriotic as the rest of us "true true" Bahamians. . .noticed that I said true Bahamians and not these political "trash" around here. . .so lets see how he does!! But I also noticed that yinna did not "rapped" on the others and if their dominant component will impact their tendency to perform!
Political low bellies. . .like bad pennies. . .nobody need them. . .can't spend them and they cannot serve as washers. . .they een gat no hole. . .they are just useless piece of metal with no good use but to be an eye sore and to be kicked about on the ground!!
TheMadHatter 19 hours, 23 minutes ago
Don't get me started on holes. :-)
TalRussell 19 hours, 49 minutes ago
The Four comrades re pledged their loyalty Imperial prime minister that all Red Votes needed up in House for red party moved Bills - will be forthcoming with their full support - and without asking any questions on behalf constituents. Now, walk over Red Clowns Bus - be pointed your new seats reassignment.
P.S. As so announced by the "Cabinet Office" - NOT "Acee?"
licks2 19 hours, 28 minutes ago
So. . .ya mean yinna PLP have to "OUT OUT" them seats assignments yinna had for them young FNM MPs yinna was trying to "chinch-up" to come ova to the land of corruption. . .better known as PLPism. . .
sheeprunner12 19 hours, 12 minutes ago
The four crippled horsemen should have been FIRED ....... they are incompetent as Cabinet Ministers ......... Just look at those 4 mini-Ministries ....... Some departments could be absorbed into other Ministries and cut all of this meaningless bureaucracy ..... and fire Lloyd too
Well_mudda_take_sic 19 hours, 2 minutes ago
These four and eight other FNM MPs are basically brain dead.
TalRussell 18 hours, 58 minutes ago
Ma Comrades, don't get so much cocky that you become blindsided to the constitutional provision which reserves the "final decision making" whom can become and remain prime minister Bahamaland - solely to Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling, widow of Lynden, first PM Bahamaland.
Thus far, the Dame has been ever so Imperial red shirts patient. Tis' the Dame and not the Queen who gets final decide how long Minnis, gets stays put? One phone call to Tow Truck dispatcher and that luxury BENZ be repossessed..... just likes Papa Hubert, did with Lynden... and we all know the Dame has done once before ordered for plates be removed from then official leader opposition Minnis's car. { Can't make up such truth }.
joeblow 8 hours, 11 minutes ago
Inept, inefficient, uninspired! More of the same!
proudloudandfnm 8 hours, 9 minutes ago
Why the shuffle?
athlete12 6 hours, 18 minutes ago
So how are these mp's assigned in the first place? Is experience or education not taken into consideration? What makes any of them qualified? I would ask the same for the PLP as well.
spoitier 4 hours, 9 minutes ago
Exactly, both parties hired people with no experience. Look at who the PLP hired in Freeport for Urban Renewal.
BahamasForBahamians 5 hours, 5 minutes ago
pintard and frankie are good ministers..
the other 2 should be fired
Well_mudda_take_sic 4 hours, 24 minutes ago
Yeah, you're so right.....and you also believe the potcakes living in the Dog Flea Alley area have no fleas!
Truism 4 hours, 55 minutes ago
Not getting my fish on time for my stew, gotta put someone in place who familiar with my personal boys Toogie and Bobo. LMAO. How do you spell deflection. SHUFFLE
Truism 4 hours, 15 minutes ago
*Governor General Dame. Like Dame Ivy, Anita and Joan, the female equivalent of Sir having been knighted. Just saying.
OriginalBey 3 hours, 2 minutes ago
Governor General, Her Excellency - this supersedes the title Dame as long as she holds this post.
DDK 3 hours, 47 minutes ago
Like THE Budget, all mix up like conch salad!
Truism 2 hours, 12 minutes ago
True dat. Thanks.
TalRussell 2 hours, 3 minutes ago
Ma Comrade PM Minnis doing "Perry cabinet shuffle" reflects that the more days Imperial red shirts stay governing - the same they acts even more ministerial wasted than PLP's. In name Jesus, Her Excellency Marguerite'a royal authority - must step-in.
