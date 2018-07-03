Online Platform To Eliminate 'Job Gaps'

By NATARIO McKENZIE

Tribune Business Reporter

nmckenzie@tribunemedia.net

A TOP private sector representative yesterday hailed an online platform to match employers with job seekers as helping to reducing unemployment by eliminating information gaps between the two.

Edison Sumner, pictured, the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation (BCCEC) chief executive, told Tribune Business that, too often, employers and job seekers "don't know what's available" in terms of skilled workers and available opportunities.

Speaking at the official opening of the Public Employment Services Unit's (PES) One-Stop Centre, he said: "The exchange is great because it creates another platform for there to be employers and employees who can connect; those who are job seekers and those looking to fill positions.

"It gives everyone who is unemployed, or looking for other employment opportunities, the ability to upload information with employers having the ability to see that information and find matching skills with available positions. The fact that you now have got this automated system in place will improve the job search and interview process."

Mr Sumner added: "It will do well for the employment situation in the country because I think a lot of times the unemployment rate is as high as it is because people don't know what is available; they don't know what jobs are available, and employers don't know what skills are available.

"I'm hoping now over the next several months we can see the level of unemployment go down because people know where the opportunities are."

Dion Foulkes, minister of labour, told Tribune Business that the initiative has received strong buy-in from the private sector. "There has definitely been a good buy-in by the employers. We had a seminar, and about 70 of the major houses came to view the portal and they all registered," said Mr Foulkes.

"Essentially what it does is make it very easy for job seekers to connect directly with employers online. All of the employers are registered with us, and as they have vacancies they would list them and the job seekers would see it as it happens.

"We have some 8,000 job seekers who recently registered with our Labour on the Blocks initiative. While they may not have gotten a job on the spot, they have access to this system. Also, the job seekers can register and the employers can also see their resume and whether they meet the criteria for employment. This is all paperless, it's all online. Bahamians anywhere, whether New York, Miami, Paris, can go online and, if they see jobs, they can go and register."