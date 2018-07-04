Kayak Tour Firm Wins Top Award

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahama's Kayak Nature Tours - which provides thrilling tour excursions to many cruise passengers - was recently named the Top Tour Operator of the Year in the region by Carnival Cruise Lines.

Kayak Nature Tours continues to provide not only unique shore excursions, but also "the best quality and customer service" to guests.

It is not the first time that the company has received this prestigious award. In 2017, it was named winner for Caribbean Leading Tour Operator by the Carnival.

Erika Tache, Carnival director of product development, said the cruise line is pleased to continue the Tour Operator Awards Programme in appreciation of their top-rated tour operators in the region.

She said the annual award celebrates the tour operator with the best performance, most creative and unique shore excursions, best customer service, and best rating and quality.

Owners Erica and Ed Gates and their management team were presented with a plaque recently by Manual Sushanth, shore excursion manager of Carnival, in recognition of their dedication and exceptional performance as their top-rated tour operators.



The Gates founded the company more than 30 years ago, with the aim of offering the highest standard of service in the tourism market.

Kayak Nature Tours also includes Grand Bahama Nature Tours, Garden of the Groves and Garden Café.

"We are very pleased to receive this prestigious award," they said.

"It is only through the dedication, hard work and professionalism of our staff that the company has attained a reputation of providing outstanding visitors' satisfaction and putting Grand Bahama Island on the map as a beautiful nature and tour destination."

The Gates also thanked Carnival Cruise Line for their confidence in Grand Bahama Nature Tours and the island of Grand Bahama.

The company's management team consists of Denise Neely, manager of Kayak Nature Tours; Marilyn Laing, manager of Garden of the Groves, and Melanie Ferguson, of manager of Garden Café.