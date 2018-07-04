Marijuana Field Discovered

POLICE in North Andros uncovered a marijuana field with approximately 600 plants on Monday.

Shortly after 8am, officers from Andros, acting on information, went to an area near the Bahamas Agriculture Research Community, where they uncovered the field. No arrest was made in this incident.

Meanwhile, police in New Providence are investigating an armed robbery which occurred yesterday.

Shortly after 3am, a man had just arrived at his residence in Gamble Heights off Baillou Hill Road south, when he was approached by a male armed with a firearm, who robbed him of cash before getting into his grey 2001 Chevy truck and speeding away. Investigations are ongoing.