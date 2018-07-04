Project Aims To Help Women Improve Export Businesses

BAHAMAS Agricultural and Industrial Corporation in collaboration with Caribbean Export Development Agency recently teamed up to assist Bahamian women in business through We-Xport - Women Empowered through Export.

We-Xport is designed to support Caribbean women in business to start exporting or increase the exports of their products and services.

Research shows that women owned enterprises in the Caribbean are concentrated in saturated sectors making it more difficult for them to grow.

We-Xport is designed to strengthen and support women owned businesses to increase their ability to access financing.

Indira Weech, a successful participant from the Bahamas and owner of BahamaSpa, offered gratitude to BAIC for hosting the We-Xport group and the informative workshops that she attended. Ms Weech said she is humbled, grateful and proud that BahamaSpa was chosen, as this opportunity was open to female entrepreneurs from the entire Caribbean and the three part interview process was rigorous.

Ms Weech's aspiration is to build an excellent, global, luxury brand that is recognised as a piece of the Bahamas. Her rise to the We-Xport circle brings her one step closer to having BahamaSpa products sold in boutiques, spas and hotels all across Europe and other markets.

She advises Bahamian artisans, artists and creatives that fresh new opportunities are emerging and to be prepared.

BahamaSpa is a handmade spa product line of nourishing soap, exfoliating scrub bars, lotion, sea salt and sugar scrubs, massage oils and hair products using edible oils. It is environmentally friendly packaged, paraben, palm oil and formaldehyde free.

BahamaSpa products have been featured in international publications such as Caribbean Travel and Life Magazine and featured on ABC'S Good Morning America. BahamaSpa has also produced some of the essential day spa supplies for the Four Seasons Emerald Bay in Exuma.