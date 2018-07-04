We Should Welcome Differences

EDITOR, The Tribune.

It is a safe bet that 212 years ago some Bahamians looked aghast at the “modern” monstrosity that was being built on the most commanding hilltop on the island of New Providence.

That hilltop was Mount Fitzwilliam and the building was the new Government House. It dwarfed everything else and it probably was, to the natives, a foreign design whose purpose was to literally and metaphorically situate the British governor high above the subjects he ruled.

Today we gaze on the building with pride even though we realise that it is outdated and is probably a nightmare to maintain and would cost a king’s ransom to renovate.

Recently, Catherine Knowles wrote to complain about what she sees as another monstrosity on a hill, this time an ultra-modern building that will house an even more futuristic IMAX theatre and state-of-the-art entertainment centre.

There are some who believe that all buildings in The Bahamas should follow the loyalist, colonial styles that were imported here with the colonisers and the loyalists fleeing the American Revolution in 1776.

Ms. Knowles is an individual who sees aesthetic beauty in those buildings she highlighted that have one common denominator – they are stuck in a time warp and from the outside at least show little regard for future add-ons as demand for their occupancy increases nor the ability to blend old with new.

According to press reports a young Bahamian entrepreneur, Carlos Foulkes, was forced to jump through hoops of fire to get a project going that would add to the many entertainment options available to our fast growing and technology savvy population.

Studies were commissioned, no doubt, and one can only imagine the many design changes he had to endure to first ensure that his cinema on the hilltop could withstand the effects of a Category 5 hurricane and then that it was architecturally kitted out to allow him to, in future, add the latest bells and whistles which, as we all know, are constant in the technology business.

Mr Foulkes has plans for an environmentally friendly and sustainable building with rooftop solar panels, advanced air filtration units (just in case the nearby dump catches fire again) and other features that demonstrate that he is not tone deaf to the community.

Ms Knowles no doubt wanted a sweeping veranda with rocking chairs out front, little to no parking spaces for patrons and a thicket of trees hiding what must be a fantastic view of Cable Beach, obstructed only by that other high-rise sky-scratcher that pierces the skyline out west.

She didn’t have much trouble with that modern building, except to mention that the IMAX theatre would block the view of hotel guests on the top floor. If you happen to be a guest at Baha Mar and your view is looking south then you probably booked a cheaper room which doesn’t afford you an ocean view and, in any event, you probably didn’t come all the way here to look out of a window.

Similarly, Ms Knowles joined the chorus of Ms Pamela Burnside in condemning The Pointe hotel in downtown Nassau. Both seem to ignore the fact that old and new can co-exist side by side and add to the charm (and the functionality) of an old city like Nassau.

Sitting astride The Pointe and holding it in sharp contrast is the Hilton British Colonial Hotel, now 94 years old and still a grand dame of the city.

In places like Singapore they blend old and new to spectacular touristic effect. There, the Raffles Hotel is an ultra-luxury property built in 1887 and restored to its colonial glory as a reminder of their past.



Walking distance away is the ultra-modern Uob Towers office block and nearby on Clarke Quay (pronounced cay) there is G-MAX bungee jumping from a (goodness gracious) crane tower, and a spectacularly choreographed sound and light extravaganza at night that is only accomplished by computers.

We should implore Ms Knowles and those caring citizens who have the best of intentions that they should be open to progress and to the incorporation of new designs. They should lobby the town planners and the architects to help make our landmarks and our public spaces reflective of modernity without bulldozing or trashing our historic buildings.

Some of us belong to the old school that says the old Royal Victoria Hotel and Gardens should be rebuilt on the same grounds in painstakingly exact architectural detail and then modernised internally and made fit-for-purpose as the home of the new parliament, MPs’ offices, the Hansard and the like.

And because old school can be flexible there are those of us who applaud the Central Bank for being forward leaning in the design of their new headquarters.

No buildings in our great city should be cookie-cutter. Vive la différence!

THE GRADUATE

Nassau,

July 3, 2018.