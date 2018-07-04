World Cup: England Through To Quarters After Penalty Shootout

Colombia 1-1 England

AET

England win 4-3 on penalties

(Mirror.co.uk) England are into the quarter-finals of the World Cup after a penalty shootout victory over Colombia.

Eric Dier scored the decisive spot kick after Jordan Pickford's stunning save from Carlos Bacca.

Harry Kane's first-half penalty looked to have England on course for the last eight until Yerry Mina's last-gasp header.

But after a nervy extra time period, England kept their cool to win their first ever World Cup penalty shootout.

Kane, Marcus Rashford and Kieran Trippier all found the net in the shootout but Jordan Henderson saw his saved by David Ospina.

Colombia's Mateus Irube hit the bar from the spot and after Pickford had denied Bacca, Dier kept his cool to spark wild scenes in Moscow.

England had been in control for most of the 90 minutes in Moscow and took a deserved lead through Kane.

The Three Lions skipper was pulled down in the area and he kept his cool to score his sixth goal of the World Cup.

Colombia rarely troubled the England defence until Pickford made a flying save to keep out Uribe's effort.

But from the resulting corner, Mina rose highest to head in with Kieran Trippier failing to keep it out on the line.

The dramatic leveller rocked England and the Colombians had the lionshare of the extra period before the shootout.

England will now take on Sweden in the quarter-finals on Saturday.