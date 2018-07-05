Balancing The Books

EDITOR, The Tribune.

BUDGET 2018 we have been told is the commencement of a focus to cause in three years as close to a Balanced Budget something never heard of previously except pre-1967.

The more I think about this Budget I can’t get the massive list of exemptions to correspond with the need-the policy of $450m new revenue.

Can the Minister of Finance itemise the various headers of exemptions as to their value?

Can the Minister convince me that the 12 percent VAT can raise what he wishes?

Can the Minister confirm what is the totals under all Budget Headers of Revenue items, Tax, which are due to Government the totals outstanding unpaid and for how long?

The returning Resident exemption of $500.00 twice a year what is the estimate of the value of this? As much as I have tried I can’t see this Budget will increase employment - cause an upswing in business and totally is reliant on the estimates of Baha Mar (we recall Minnis-D’Aguilar position on that!)

J L MOSS

Nassau,

June 30, 2018.