Pm To Students: Take Advantage Of Opportunities In The Bahamas

By Lindsay Thompson

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert A Minnis' first order of business after he touched down at the Donald Sangster International Airport for the 39th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community, was to meet with Bahamian students studying at the University of the West Indies and Northern Caribbean University.

On Tuesday, during a reception at the sprawling and historic Rose Hall property, the prime minister outlined the government's incentives to attract young people to return home and further develop the country within the next ten years.

He told the group of students who remained for summer classes that the government is making a paradigm shift in the future development of the country. The students were brought to Rose Hall by three-hour bus ride sponsored by The Bahamas.

As 60 percent of The Bahamas' population is under 60 years old, he said that it is essential to protect future generations and provide avenues for their livelihood.

One of those areas he talked about was the recently established Public Service Modernisation Unit and that it is essential people, especially the young people, are tech savvy.

Specifically to the students studying medicine, Dr Minnis pointed out the need for doctors and nurses on the Family Islands.

"We would need you back home to help to grow our economy," the prime minister said. "We need you home, we need you to build The Bahamas."

While at the CARICOM meeting, The Bahamas will dialogue with other member states on crime and security, disaster management and recovery, and emerging geo-political developments that can have an impact on the region's growth prospects. The conference ends July 6.