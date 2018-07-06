Power Outage As Pole Hit By Truck

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

POWER outages in sections of eastern New Providence were yesterday blamed on a minor traffic accident in the area.

Bahamas Power & Light Chairwoman Darnell Osborne yesterday confirmed that electrical supplies to consumers in Winton Meadows, Twynam, Eastern Estates, Sans Souci, Culbert’s Hill and Prince Charles east were interrupted after a delivery truck collided with two electrical poles.

Supplies were restored by the afternoon to all of the areas except Prince Charles east, which officials said would be restored some time last evening.

Late last month, a lightning strike was blamed for an island-wide power outage that affected some customers for up to four hours.