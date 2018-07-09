Updated: Victim Dies In Drive-By Shooting

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating a shooting incident that occurred yesterday afternoon and left one man dead.

The incident took place on Homestead Street shortly before 3pm.

In a statement released yesterday, Royal Bahamas Police liaison officer, Superintendent Shanta Knowles said the man was standing on the street when “what is believed to be” a Ford vehicle pulled up alongside him.

An occupant fired shots at the victim before speeding away. Although the man was hit in his the body, he ran to a nearby home. He was assisted to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

This marks the 55th murder for the year, according to The Tribune’s records, including 14 in June.

In the wake of the wave of violence that occurred last month, on June 17 National Security Minister Marvin Dames announced a series of new crime fighting strategies.

These strategies would be geared towards the blanket coverage of specific hotspot areas in New Providence, and included the incorporation of new crime fighting equipment as a part of the 2018 budget cycle, including an updated fleet of squad cars valued at $6.9m.

At the time, Mr Dames insisted that while overall crime continues to decrease, police cannot take comfort in the fact that people are still losing their lives.

He said last month: “We cannot sit back while murders occur as one life is one too many. The fight against crime and violence has to and will continue to be approached holistically.”