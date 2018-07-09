Outriders And Sirens

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Officials - Official cars and police outriders and those damnable sirens.

Seemingly the reason the police added so many motorcycles to their fleet was to reinstate the practice so loved by the Christie Government of outriders and blaring sirens.

Sunday - location downtown - Independence Beat Retreat - boy even the Commodore of the RBDF has Police motorcycle escort now and sirens blaring!

Not to be outdone when the Beat Retreat was over the Commodore had the same, to go home…Only reason he had to rush to get home to watch the World Cup – why?

A sunny summer Sunday people, yes, The People enjoying the peace and quiet and along comes this noise which caused me to rethink - Lord Christie is not back? Boy these boys learn quick!

By the way - the set piece, what the RBDF Band performed seemed to explain totally why the RBDF are unable to catch quiet-wind sailing Haitian sloops. Their boats use sail also but are slower!

Cut this siren thing out please Mr Minister we were promised it would go, but it seems Ministers and Officials are liking it.

K MINNS

Nassau,

July 2, 2018.