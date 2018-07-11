Give A Pet A Home

EDITOR. The Tribune.

The Bahamas Humane Society has lots of beautiful dogs and cats, puppies and kittens looking for homes.

As always, spring is the time that many unwanted litters are brought to our doorstep for surrender, and summer brings a time when people do not want the bother or the expense, of boarding their dogs, so they give them up at the shelter, when they come home there are plenty more dogs out there, meanwhile …. There are animals faced with no homes.

We have a limited amount of space, and we cannot bear the idea of putting animals to sleep because there are too many, so we have decided to have a complementary adoption programme… Dogs and cats, kittens and puppies can go to good homes free of charge – this is the best time to adopt when your kids are home from school, they can bond with the new family member. These animals will have had their shots and will have been spayed and neutered.

Dogs make the best security alarms; cats get rid of rats and unwanted visitors… They are far more reliable. I invite the public to take advantage of our free adoptions going on NOW at the shelter….. Come and visit us and let our adoption team help you choose the perfect pet.

Call 323-5138 for more information, adoption hours are 11- 4 weekdays and 10 -4 on Saturday.

We have all sorts of cross breeds, large and small, ready to move to your home and provide you with companionship and security.

It is the best time ever to adopt a dog or cat, please step up and give a fellow Bahamian a chance during Independence week.

KIM ARANHA

President of the Bahamas Humane Society

Nassau.