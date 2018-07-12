Ca Smith Sworn In As Deputy Governor General

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Cabinet minister Cornelius Alvin Smith, a veteran of past Ingraham administrations, was sworn in as deputy to the governor general yesterday.

Mr Smith is seen as the frontrunner to eventually succeed Dame Marguerite Pindling as governor general, though it is unclear when the succession will take place.

A key supporter of Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis during the Killarney MP's tumultuous days in opposition, Mr Smith is the country's non-resident ambassador to six Central American countries, including Panama, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.

He served as minister of education from 1992-1995, minister of public safety and immigration from 1995-1997, minister of tourism from 1997-2000 and minister of transport and local government from 2000-2002.

He entered front-line politics in the early seventies and was elected in the Marco City constituency four consecutive times.

Dame Marguerite was appointed governor general on July 8, 2014. Sources familiar with the matter believe she may remain in her post until June of next year at the latest.