Moved Too Slow

SO we legalise marijuana for medicinal purposes - just for the local market?

To export you need a means to transport the products… FedEx - DHL any US-based courier service out of the question can’t get through LPIA Pre-clearance.

Why can’t our government officials think before they make fools of themselves as if they are on marijuana?

If possession of a joint is made legal… someone going through LPIA US pre-clearance will be searched and found with an amount of marijuana in breach of US Federal law and arrested. The laugh starts there… the person is handed over to the RBDF who will have to release him-her as it will not be an offence in The Bahamas unless you get them on a false declaration to the US TSA/Customs?

US - Canada - EU are all already marijuana provider satisfied… as usual late on the draw, Bahamas.

W THOMPSON

Nassau,

July 9, 2018.