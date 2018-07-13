Man Hit By Car Last Week Dies In Hospital

By DENISE MAYCOCK
Tribune Freeport Reporter
dmaycock@tribunemedia.net
A MALE pedestrian, who was hit by a car in Abaco last week, died Thursday of his injuries at a hospital in Nassau.
ASP Terecita Pinder reported that Abaco Police are investigating the incident, which is now classified as a traffic fatality.
According to reports, a male pedestrian was struck by a 1998 Nissan Altima vehicle on Queen Street in the Sandy Point area shortly after 1am on Saturday, July 7.
ASP Pinder said the victim was taken by a private vehicle to the Sandy Point Government Clinic, from where, after being seen by a doctor, he was airlifted to New Providence for further medical attention.
She said the man died of his injuries on Thursday, July 12, and that investigations are continuing into the accident.
