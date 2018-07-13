Man In Hospital After Rose Island Stabbing

A MAN is in hospital after he was stabbed by a group of men during an argument on a boat in waters off Rose Island that was caught on cell phone video.

According to police, shortly after 7pm on Tuesday, a man was on Rose Island when he got into a fight with several men who stabbed him before leaving the island on stand-up personal watercraft.

At last report, the man was listed in stable condition.

A video of the incident, taken by someone on another boat, showed how the fight escalated off the crowded beach. At one point, a man was hit with what appeared to be a beer bottle while on board a boat filled with other people. The altercation moved to another part of the boat with the video showing a group of men attacking the victim as other people jumped overboard to escape the fight. At least one person was seen being thrown overboard during the argument. Several boats filled with young people were involved with some shouting that someone was overboard. Another shouted that someone was dead. Foul language filled the air.

"That one overboard, that one dead!" someone shouted from the boat. "Bey, he out for the count, hospital too far for this sh---. I glad I on the boat!"

Meanwhile in the background on the beach another fight seemed to be taking place with stabbing motions and the victim collapsing on the beach.

However, the police have confirmed that to their knowledge there was only one stabbing.

The incident occurred as many people were on the island enjoying the Independence Day holiday.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to call police at 919 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.