Memories Of Hate Attack

EDITOR, The Tribune.

With absolutely chilling effect, I read Diane Phillips’ column in today’s Tribune (July 12). She brought back in memory the potentially deadly consequence, perpetrated by individuals, bought and paid, to harm persons whose only aim was to do good for our country.

The permitted gathering on Charlotte Street was to map the way forward and continue the momentum urging the implementation of the Freedom of Information Act.

The mercenaries who confronted us did not even know who Fred Smith, Diane Phillips or Joseph Darville were; but they bore the images of us on placards with derogatory epithets.

Half-stoned, drunken, loud and boisterous young and older men, with cacophonous music blasting from a flat bed truck, approached us. Immediately aware that this was a well-organised set-up for hateful attacks against a number of us and the disruption of our peaceful gathering, I literally flew into the oncoming crowd, followed by my colleagues, including Diane, who feared for my safety.

I took hold of one of the placards bearing my image, and asked the young man carrying it, if he knew whose image was on his placard, he said no and then looked at me closer and exclaimed “Oh, it’s you.” They knew not either who the lady Diane was. Yet they carried her image with degrading remarks.

The article by Diane gives further details as to the remarks made by the paid disrupters; I approached one very intelligent gentleman among them, who seemed to be the leader, and queried as to why they were there with hostile intents; he revealed all the information, including on whose behalf they were there and who paid them.

That incident and four other similar matters were meticulously documented and hand-delivered to the Commissioner of Police’s Assistant. Nothing ever became of it until we ourselves took the matter to the Supreme Court.

Fortunately, on that evening, out of nowhere, a number of senior police officers appeared and with threats of arrest routed the crowd of mercenaries from our midst. I could only conclude that Divine Providence was working overtime on that evening to make sure no harm came to us as we dedicated ourselves to do the work of our beloved nation and people.

JOSEPH DARVILLE,

Chairman, Save The Bays

Nassau,

July 12, 2018.