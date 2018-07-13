No One In Custody Yet Over Rose Island Stabbing

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

POLICE have the name of just one person involved in a dramatic Rose Island incident that left a stabbed man in serious condition at the Princess Margaret Hospital this week.

Police Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash said no one is in custody in connection with the incident.

“We are still trying to determine who all the persons are,” he said. “We have a name of one of the persons suspected of being involved.”

The stabbed man has been interviewed by police. Mr Cash said the man knew the men by face, but was unable to provide their names.

According to police, shortly after 7pm Tuesday the man got into an argument with other men, with his assailants leaving the island on stand-up personal watercraft after stabbing him.

A video of the incident went viral this week and captured the dramatic escalation of the attack.

At one point a man was apparently hit with a beer bottle on the boat.

One person attacked was forced to jump overboard.

“That one overboard, that one dead!” said someone recording the video as foul language filled the air.