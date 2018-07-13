Three Arrested In Connection With Major Housebreaking Ring

By DENISE MAYCOCK

GRAND Bahama Police have arrested three men who they believe are part of a major housebreaking ring, recovering a major haul of stolen items, including more than a dozen flat-screen televisions.

Supt Brian Rolle reported that the three Bahamian suspects were arrested and taken into custody on Thursday accused of housebreaking and stealing.

The items were displayed during a press conference at Police Headquarters on Friday. In addition to the TVs, there were also compressors, jewellery, cellular phones, laptops, tablets, and power tools.









Supt Rolle said that a team of officers, comprising the Central Detective Unit, Central Intelligence Branch, Lucaya Police Station, and the Rapid Response Unit, acting on intelligence, made the arrests.

“These men, ranging from ages 31 to 40 years, were part of a ring that plundered a number of homes throughout the Grand Bahama District during the past month. Since being in custody, they have assisted us with the recovery of some items,” he said.

Supt Rolle warned that Police in Grand Bahama are continuing their investigations and are searching for more suspects in connection with the matter.

He reported that some 13 homes were broken into by the trio.



One of the challenges, he noted, is that most of the owners are unable to identify their items once police recover them.



“We suggest you put a marking on the item and record the serial numbers of the items and email them to a family member or save it in the draft folder. By ensuring it goes into cyberspace, you can recall that information again,” he said.

“We had incidents where we had loads of stuff and persons were unable to identify what was there.”

Supt Rolle stressed that residents should also ensure that their homes are secure by installing burglar bars, windows that do not allow easy access, and surveillance cameras so they can monitor their homes.



Mr Rolle thanked the Grand Bahama community for their assistance. He noted that residents should beware when persons are offering deals on certain items that are too good to be true.



“If a person is offering a 60-inch television for $100, we know it will not cost that, and so we also want to speak to those persons who purchase items knowing the items are stolen,” he warned.

