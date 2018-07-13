Title Conundrum

EDITOR, The Tribune.

OBSERVING the 45th Ecumenical Service this evening at Clifford Park. I need some clarification on the good Bishop/Apostle Delton Fernander’s religious titles, who is presently serving as the President of The Bahamas Christian Council? Is he a Bishop? And how many Churches does he presides over?

Or an Apostle who was left behind from the Apostolic days?

Please, can someone clear up this conundrum for me?

I am an Anglican, and will never forget a sermon on charlatans from the late Dean Foster Pestaina over 25 years ago, “How the false prophets are confusing the sinners,” stands through today. Do you need these titles for validation?

“Then there was the Hat Man to a reverent service with his trademark Hat On”.

KELLY D BURROWS

Freeport, Grand Bahama.

July 9, 2018.