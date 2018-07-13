Union Calls For Wsc Chiefs To Go

By FARRAH JOHNSON

THE union representing employees of the Water and Sewerage Corporation is calling for the removal of the organisation’s executive chairman and general manager after the termination of three employees among other issues.

The union wants the three workers reinstated and is threatening to “withdraw enthusiasm” if the situation is not amicably resolved.

During a press conference in the front of WSC’s main office, Dwayne Woods, Bahamas Utilities Services & Allied Workers Union president, said the group was “disappointed” in and disapproved of the dismissal of three WSC workers.

Earlier this year, the men were formally charged in the case of the alleged theft of a fire hydrant from WSC.

However, the case was discontinued and the men, who denied the theft charge, were never convicted.

Mr Woods said according to the union’s industrial agreement, the men should be allowed to return to work.

He said the men were reinstated on July 9 with no loss of benefits in accordance with the industrial agreement and the Industrial Relations Act, they were notified of the termination of their services just two days later.

“In other words, the Water & Sewerage Corporation has used the Industrial Relations Act to terminate with notice, without regard to the existing industrial agreement,” he said.

“The union would like for the stakeholders to resolve this matter amicably by reinstating the three employees as soon as possible before it results in the withdrawal of our enthusiasm,” he said.

“We would like to also take this opportunity, to apologise to the general public for any inconvenience that may be caused while we seek to have this matter resolved,” he added.

Mr Woods also clarified that the press conference was not an attempt to suggest a sickout, but it was a “demonstration to express the union’s disapproval on the matter.”

When contacted for a response, Adrian Gibson, WSC chairman and Long Island MP, told The Tribune the union president’s comments were “misleading to be quite frank.”

“This is very simple,” Mr Gibson said. “The Water & Sewerage Corporation reviewed the employment of those three men who were recently charged. They were not acquitted… what happened is a prosecutor asked that the matter be stood down.”

He explained that the court allowed the case to be “essentially set aside,” but said the three employees were “informed” by the magistrate that the case “was not an acquittal,” and therefore charges “could be brought back at any time.”

He added: “The reality is the organisation reviewed the employment… and concluded that it would be in the best interest of the corporation to terminate their employment with us with immediate effect.”

Mr Gibson said the termination of the three employees came with notice, and confirmed that all of the individuals involved “received a full and comprehensive severance package.”

“They received their final salary, pension, any monies towards the contributory pension ... and a full separation package. That’s notice pay, severance pay, monies injected into the contributory pension, vacation leave accrued, and salary up to the date of termination less NIB, less union dues,” he said.

Meanwhile Mr Woods said there are other unresolved matters that have raised concerns for his union.

“We just had a promotion list that was done consisting of more than 31 persons that was done unorthodox to the agreement and we’re asking the corporation and the board to level the playing field in that regard.”

He also alleged that WSC’s president and vice-president were “promoted without consultation.”

Bernard Evans, the Bahamas Communications and Public Officers Union’s (BCPOU) president, said the umbrella union is appealing to the prime minister or the minister of works to intervene and resolve the matter.

“We can’t allow this to continue because if it happens here at Water & Sewerage then it is going to be a domino effect for all the other affiliates within the Congress,” he said.