Police Investigating After Pedestrian Killed In Grand Bahama

Police in Grand Bahama are investigating a traffic fatality after a male pedestrian died on Sunday.
According to reports, shortly before 5am, police were called to West Sunrise Highway, west of Yorkshire Drive, where they found the body of a man
in the road. EMS personnel arrived at the scene and reported no signs of life.
Unconfirmed reports said the man was struck by a vehicle that left the scene.
Police are actively investigating and are also asking anyone with information about this matter to call the Traffic Police Station at 352-6626/350-3153 or 911/919.
