Samuel ‘Sammy’ Gardiner Dies At 72

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

SAMUEL ‘Sammy’ Gardiner, remembered as one of the country’s top golfers turned executive in the Bahamas Golf Federation, passed away on Friday in Florida. He was 72.

His younger brother, track and field coach Rupert Gardiner, said he recalled how the late Gardiner started out professionally as an educator and later an administrator in the Ministry of Tourism up to the time of his death. But he noted that many may not remember that the late Gardiner was an accomplished basketball player and a former national champion in table tennis before he ventured into golf.

“You never take death easy,” said Gardiner, who remembered the passing of their other brother, another golfer James ‘Yogi’ Gardiner, who died about six years ago. “He was sick, so we were better prepared for this one than we did before. The family is handling this okay. We expected it.”

Gardiner’s wife predeceased him about two years ago, but he leaves behind two children and five siblings, including four sisters.

Immediate past BGF president Glenn Archer said he will certainly miss his close friend, as will many others whom Gardiner interacted with on the golf courses, especially on the Driving Range at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex, which was known as the home of local golf since it was constructed by businessman and former BGF president Craig Flowers.

“Once you gave Sammy something to do, you didn’t have to worry about it. You knew that he would have gotten the job done,” Archer said. “He was a real hard worker who did his best to support me in everything that I set out to achieve during my presidency.”

Archer said he remembers when Gardiner first complained of a back problem and after getting it checked out by the doctors, he decided that he would not play anymore, at least not competitively. So he decided to devote his time to assisting the federation in the executive capacity.

“He served with distinction,” Archer recalled. “He will be missed because he was a good golfer who enjoyed the game. But he was always there to help in whatever way he could.”