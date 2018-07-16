Two Die In Road Accidents

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

TWO pedestrians have died within three days of each other in separate traffic accidents, one in Abaco, the other in Grand Bahama.

The latest incident is believed to have been "a hit and run".

According to police, shortly after 1am on July 7, a traffic accident occurred on Queen Street in Sandy Point, Abaco.

The incident involved a grey 1998 Nissan Altima and a male pedestrian. A private vehicle took the victim to the Sandy Point Government Clinic. He was seen by a doctor and later airlifted to New Providence for further medical treatment.

However, the victim died on Thursday, July 12.

The second accident took place yesterday morning in Grand Bahama.

According to police, shortly before 5am on Sunday, officers were called to West Sunrise Highway, west of Yorkshire Drive. There, they found a man lying in the road. He was unresponsive.

"Unconfirmed reports are that the male was struck by a vehicle that left the scene," police said.

The investigation is continuing. Police are also appealing to the general public for information.