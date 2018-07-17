Murder Victim Identified As Teenage Boy

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

THE murder victim who was shot dead on Friday morning was only 17 years old, police revealed yesterday.

He has been identified as Sean Augustin of Lightbourn Avenue.

He was shot shortly after 2am on Baillou Hill Road.

Police initially said a man was walking on the eastern side of the area's clinic "when he saw a male being chased by a group of men, who shot both him and the male before running away."

Emergency Medical Services personnel were called to the scene. Although attempts were made to revive the injured man he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other injured man was taken to hospital, where he was treated for a minor injury and discharged.

Supt Shanta Knowles also confirmed that the man who was stabbed on a boat near Rose Island on July 10 is still alive.

However, up to press time she could not confirm whether he was still in the hospital or had been discharged.

The man was stabbed by a group of men during an argument on the boat.

According to police, shortly after 7pm last Tuesday, a man was on Rose Island when he got into a fight with several men who stabbed him before leaving the island on jet skis.

A video of the incident, taken by someone on another boat, showed how the fight escalated off the crowded beach.

The footage showed a group of men attacking the victim as other people jumped overboard to escape the fight.

At least one person was seen being thrown overboard during the argument.



The incident occurred as many people were on the island enjoying the Independence Day holiday.