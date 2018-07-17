Time To Scrap Privy Council Appeals

EDITOR, The Tribune.

WITH spectacular shock and awe reminiscent of a theatre of war, the FNM Government introduced 12 percent VAT! This decision is unpopular with Bahamians, but I commend the Government for doing what it had to do!

On behalf of the majority of Bahamians, I am hereby appealing to the Government to pull off a similar manoeuvre before the end of this year. I urge this sovereign Government to discontinue ALL appeals to the Privy Council on Penal Matters.

In my mind, if Bahamians can murder Bahamians so prolifically and viciously, Bahamians should be the final arbiter of these savages if found guilty in our court of law!

Please spare me the disingenuous piety: only poor black men get condemned; they come from broken homes; no father figure; my good child, etc. I say after they have crossed the line to murder, such antecedents will not invoke my pity!

It is my view, if we are serious about jurisprudence integrity and efficiency, we must abolish jury trials! They are archaic, cumbersome, inefficient, and subject to manipulation and intimidation.

You are the Government of the people; do right by the people; exterminate these cockroaches that are terrorising the people!

