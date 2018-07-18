$5m Commitment Will Never Work

EDITOR, The Tribune.

I am young enough to recall Hon A D Hanna, then Minister of Finance proposing a massive redevelopment programme from south of the arch to Wulff Road…funded by The World Bank…it was impressive to say the least.

Why the Pindling Government did not go through with it is unknown, but suspect it had something to do with the obvious…politically never upgrade your constituents because with money they vote differently.

Minnis’s $5 million commitment for five-years will not even pay for the cost to administer as Government is so inefficient. It is laughable and clearly a tease, look what we are doing. Grants Town will never be cleaned up.

$5 million will be used up in weeks just trying to clean Grants Town up only to be dirtied up in weeks again as we have experienced since 1973 – it will not change.

Take Beaches…we scream we have no access but look when we have unrestricted access how we litter them every summer, weekend or holiday?

Piles of garbage left usually for days before someone from Government cleans it up. Visit Goodman’s any Monday or after a holiday.

Very recently a large dumpster was dropped off at the corner of Ruby Avenue and West Bay to I presume carry away the cut casuarinas…bin left empty by the morning over flowing with household garbage!

Clear a lot and in days garbage overflows…never a prosecution….all garbage if you look well enough has some ID…a name some where left on old letters-labels, etc…Til prosecutions occur cleaning up is a waste of time.

P MINNS

Nassau,

July 14, 2018.