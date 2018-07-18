Beta Camp Offers Hands On Education In Science, Technology And Engineering

THIS summer, Bahamas Engineering and Technology Advancement (BETA) Camp, will host its 5th annual STEM based programme, providing students in grades seven to nine the opportunity to experience hands on education in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.

In a press release, Cloud Carib, a technology company, said it is proud to be involved in the camp and support the initiative as a gold sponsor for the second consecutive year.

This summer, BETA Camp is scheduled to run from July 23-28 at the University of the Bahamas in Nassau.

The theme for this year's camp is 'The Smart City Challenge: Innovating the Future of Island Life,' where the curriculum will be centred around the fundamentals of building a smart city by incorporating different aspects of technology that unite to create a better and more sustainable world.

"BETA Camp is educating and inspiring the future scientists, engineers and technologists of the Bahamas. Cloud Carib is proud to support an initiative that empowers the youth of our country and facilitates the betterment of our nation," said Scott MacKenzie, CEO of Cloud Carib.

To learn more about BETA camp, visit http://wearebeta.co/.