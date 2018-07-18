Son Of Local Activist Identified As Grand Bahama Hit-And-Run Victim

By DENISE MAYCOCK

THE victim of Sunday's hit-and-run accident in Grand Bahama is 21-year-old Trey Garvey, the son of local activist Troy Garvey who had reported his son missing to police on Monday evening.

A relative said police reportedly have someone in custody who they are questioning in connection with the accident. However police did not confirm this up to press time.

Mr Garvey, the founder of the group Determined for Absolute Change, and several family members were at the Rand Memorial Hospital's morgue on Tuesday morning to identify the body.

According to initial reports from police, officers discovered the body of a man on West Sunrise Highway, west of Yorkshire Drive, shortly before 5am on Sunday. The victim was unresponsive. Reports are the man had been struck by a vehicle that left the scene.

Trey Garvey was a member of the Grand Bahama Youth Choir and had also enrolled in the National Training Agency programme.

Charlene Garvey, Trey's mother, is devastated over the loss of her son, who was the youngest of four.

"I do not know what to say and I am at a loss for words because that was my baby," she told The Tribune yesterday.

She described her son as a "quiet, humble, and mannerly person who does not bother with anyone."

Mrs Garvey found it strange that he would be in the West Sunrise Highway area at that time.

"I don't know why he would be in that area," she said, "but I understand that the police has someone in custody."

Grand Bahama Christian Council President Rev Robert Lockhart, the pastor of Calvary Temple Church, said the island has lost a talented young man, and appealed to the person responsible to turn themselves in.

"Over this weekend, we saw one of our talented and gifted young men lose their lives as a result of a hit-and-run, and we want to send condolences out to family members, and that our prayers are with them," he said.

"We want to encourage persons that when things like this happen, we want to treat human beings as human beings; you hit somebody and just leave them there is a very cruel act," he said.

He appealed to the community or anyone who knows about the incident to come forward. He said it is important that the matter be concluded so the family can have some closure.

Rev Lockhart is also urging the community to drive safely and pay attention to speed limits, and for both motorists and pedestrians to be respectful of each other while crossing the street, especially at pedestrian crossings.

"I noticed people do not stop for pedestrians as they are crossing the pedestrian crossings.

"Let's be respectful of one another because we have a responsibility to protect one another and take care of one another - that's what community is all about, that's what being neighbourly is all about."

He also stressed pedestrians must be careful when using their cellular phones.

"I was driving and noticed that a gentleman was on his phone, and he was not aware he was no longer on the sidewalk because he was talking on his phone. So, let's be careful and pay attention and drive carefully and adhere to the rules of the road," he said.